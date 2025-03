Ukrainian soldiers remain in Russian territory

Massively pushed back

The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than three years. Russia occupies more than 100,000 square kilometers of territory, including Crimea. Last summer, the Ukrainian military carried the war into the aggressor's territory for the first time in a surprise counterattack and conquered around 1,200 square kilometers in Kursk in western Russia. Recently, however, the Ukrainians have been pushed back massively. Maps from the General Staff in Kiev show that only small areas of Russian territory are still under Ukrainian control.