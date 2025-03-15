Andreas Trügler was born in Klein Sankt Paul in the Görtschitztal valley in Carinthia and recently became the head of the base. At the moment he is still busy with lectures in Graz due to the weather, but the 43-year-old physicist is already counting the minutes until he can return to his beloved Arctic "My enthusiasm for the polar region," says the family man in an interview with Krone, "comes from mountaineering." After the Alps, he ended up on Spitsbergen - and then on Greenland. "I would never have dreamed that I would one day be able to run a station here," he enthuses.