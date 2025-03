Pinzgau hopes for speed in flood protection

The situation is different for Hintersee in Mittersill's Felbertal. "This is the first project to be actively tackled," says Mittersill's mayor Thomas Ellmauer. There, a dam from the 1970s is to be raised by three meters. "There are not many questions left unanswered. They should be clarified this year. Implementation could start next year," explains Ellmauer. There is no alternative to flood protection for the Oberpinzgau region, Ellmauer is certain: "This is vital for us and our future generations."