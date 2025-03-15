“Maybe he should play for Ivory Coast!”

Legends receive fewer VIP tickets

There was confusion in the 40-man Austria Legends Club: The ex-professionals received an e-mail from the club that there are now only four VIP tickets instead of the previous 40. Legends Club boss Heli König senior: "The agreement has expired. We have clarified everything for the Altach match, then we will renegotiate. We pay contributions, have brought Austria €17,000, don't want anything for free." Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel emphasizes: "We didn't get a cent for the tickets directly - the income from the legends club went straight to the catering. As a gesture of goodwill, we are now providing the legends with four tickets at our expense."