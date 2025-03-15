No call-up
“Maybe he should play for Ivory Coast!”
The non-inclusion of WAC attacking ace Thierno Ballo in the ÖFB squad for the upcoming national team break is causing displeasure among the Wolves. Even coach Didi Kühbauer does not understand team boss Ralf Rangnick's decision. Ballo's manager and foster father even mentions a change of nation. Austria Klagenfurt has three team players, plus a B who is on international duty.
WAC striker Thierno Ballo has been in top form for months - but team boss Ralf Rangnick once again failed to call him up to the national team. In the run-up to the squad announcement, the ÖFB team doctor inquired with WAC doctor Dr. Weinberger about the health of the high-class technician. In the end, however, there was nothing more than a text message from Rangnick for the fully fit Thierno.
Players are sometimes called up just so that they can't play for another nation.
Peter HUEMERLEHNER, Ballos Manager und Ziehvater
Motto: "Keep going, keep pushing - then it will work out." The non-nomination also surprises WAC coach Didi Kühbauer. "Thierno would undoubtedly have deserved it. Nik Polster is also playing a very solid season. But I don't put the squad together - everyone can form their own opinion."
Perhaps the Ivory Coast?
Ballo himself is taking it bravely. "I've always enjoyed playing for Austria in the selections. But: the team boss picks the players - he decides." His foster father and manager, Peter Huemerlehner, is even more eloquent: "It's a shame that politics always plays a part. Demir, then Adamu, now Florucz - players are sometimes called up just so they can't play for another nation. Perhaps we should also say that Ballo wants to play for the Ivory Coast - maybe then the call-up will work out"
By the way: Due to his faith, Thierno is currently celebrating Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. "No problem - I've already done this in recent years, I can deal with it."
Transfer detail on the side: defender Tobias Gruber, who was brought back from Amstetten, can return at any time - this is made possible by the cooperation player agreement with the second division club. Gruber will move into the squad in Salzburg on Sunday in order to have another option for Nico Wimmer, who has a thigh injury.
While the WAC currently have no international players in their Bundesliga squad, Austria Klagenfurt are on four international tours during the international break! The Violets' only senior player is Dikeni Salifou: The 21-year-old midfielder has again been called up by Togo and is set to feature in the World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania (17 March) and away against Senegal (24 March). However, "Sali" is still weighing up whether he will actually travel to Lomé after Altach's home game tomorrow Sunday (5pm).
Jannik Robatsch, who is in the U21 team for the first time - he will face Switzerland in a test in Marbella (Spain) on March 21 - is guaranteed to play under the red-white-red flag. And Matteo Kitz (7 Bundesliga appearances) will face Germany (March 20) and Sweden (March 21) in U18 sparring in Murcia (Spain).
The Austria pros' physiotherapist Leon Fian (26) is also traveling internationally. The SV Penk athlete will be competing in the half marathon in Milan on March 23 and wants to finish in the top 30 among 20,000 runners - with a time of under 1:10 hours. "If I manage that, I'll switch to the marathon distance," says the Carinthian cross-country champion.
An injury update: Midfielder Tobi Koch skipped Friday's training session, the MRI diagnosis shows that he will not be able to play against Altach due to a thigh injury sustained in Thursday's training.
Legends receive fewer VIP tickets
There was confusion in the 40-man Austria Legends Club: The ex-professionals received an e-mail from the club that there are now only four VIP tickets instead of the previous 40. Legends Club boss Heli König senior: "The agreement has expired. We have clarified everything for the Altach match, then we will renegotiate. We pay contributions, have brought Austria €17,000, don't want anything for free." Head of Sport Günther Gorenzel emphasizes: "We didn't get a cent for the tickets directly - the income from the legends club went straight to the catering. As a gesture of goodwill, we are now providing the legends with four tickets at our expense."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.