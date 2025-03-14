Top virologist Drosten criticizes secret service

Drosten: "These are just allegations"

Merkel's former advisor has now also come to the defense of the former head of government and expressed considerable doubts about the assessment of the Federal Intelligence Service. The latter should disclose its sources, Drosten demanded on Friday. Because at the moment, these are merely allegations. "Regardless of whether a professor or an intelligence agency or a politician makes such claims, they are just claims. For an evaluation according to scientific standards, the source data would have to be available and published in full so that the analyses are comprehensible and reproducible for other scientists," said the head of the Charité in Berlin.