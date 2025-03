“I criticized Mario from time to time”

"Outstanding, bomber! I didn't think you'd score your first goal." There was a lot of banter between former BVB coach Peter Stöger and his former protégé Mario Götze. Stöger was in the stadium together with the "Krone" as part of an Interwetten competition during Eintracht's 4:1 win against Ajax and exchanged words with the double goal scorer after the game. The relationship between the two used to be more difficult.