SK Rapid against Grazer AK – LIVE from 5pm

GAK as a Rapid scare?

GAK already proved in the fall that they can hurt Rapid. The match in Graz almost ended in a home win if it hadn't been for Dion Beljo's penalty in the 93rd minute that saved the Viennese side a 1-1 draw. Coach Rene Poms' squad will be looking for a similar performance in Vienna and a reaction to the bitter defeats against Vienna Austria (1-2) and in the derby (1-2). "We've had to accept such low blows several times before. But something like that shapes the team. When the sun is shining, it's easy to be amused, but these are points that help you develop. That will help us a lot in the qualifying group," Poms was convinced.