Sturm Graz vs. LASK – LIVE from 5pm

However, the signs give the LASK players cause for optimism. While league leaders Sturm are searching for the self-image of recent months, the arrow is pointing upwards for LASK, who are still unbeaten in 2025. With eleven points, the fifth-placed Linzers are the most successful Bundesliga team in the spring. "We want to show a good game in Graz, pick up three points and finish fifth in the championship group," emphasized Schopp. "A game against the current champions at this stage of the championship is something very special. We want to prove our upward trend against such a strong team."