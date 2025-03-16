Sturm Graz vs. LASK – LIVE from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker:
LASK have it in their own hands. If the Upper Austrians win at soccer champions Sturm Graz on Sunday, they will be guaranteed a place in the Bundesliga Champions Group and other league matches in the spring. If Markus Schopp's side don't score enough points, it could be the wrong way round from the Athletiker's point of view: LASK could end up in the less attractive qualifying group, as they did in 2022, and their smaller local rivals Blau-Weiß could play in the big leagues.
However, the signs give the LASK players cause for optimism. While league leaders Sturm are searching for the self-image of recent months, the arrow is pointing upwards for LASK, who are still unbeaten in 2025. With eleven points, the fifth-placed Linzers are the most successful Bundesliga team in the spring. "We want to show a good game in Graz, pick up three points and finish fifth in the championship group," emphasized Schopp. "A game against the current champions at this stage of the championship is something very special. We want to prove our upward trend against such a strong team."
LASK without Ziereis and Jovicic
The LASK players "all know what to expect against Sturm", explained attacker Florian Flecker: "We have to be prepared for a lot of duels and find good solutions against the pressing." However, in addition to the long-term injuries in defense, LASK will be without key players Philipp Ziereis and Branko Jovicic due to suspension. Fally Mayulu is still missing for Sturm ahead of the sold-out match.
Vienna and Linz are the sideshows in the basic round final: SK Rapid, who are level on points, welcome GAK. Seventh-placed Blau-Weiß have one point less and will face Hartberg. If all three contenders were tied on points, the two clubs from Linz would move into the top six due to the direct duels. "We have it in our own hands. If we do our job, we don't need to look at the others," said LASK goalkeeper Tobias Lawal.
Säumel hopes for derby momentum
"Of course we want to go into the championship play-off with as many points as possible," said Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel. "If we are precise, sharp and strong in tackles, we have a great chance of winning the game." The derby win against GAK (2:1), which was clinched at the end, gave Markus Schopp's former assistant manager peace of mind. "The attitude, the morale from the last 10 minutes against GAK should give us a boost."
Säumel does not see a leadership problem, which is sometimes discussed in Graz, with regard to his squad. "There is a good core in the team with leading players who lead the way." He had respectful words for LASK. He had learned a lot from Schopp and the Linzers were characterized by a "clear signature". They had made "very good use" of the January preparations when Sturm were already playing in the Champions League. And with Zulj, Entrup and Berisha, they have "players who can make the difference", said Säumel.
Sturm have been unbeaten against LASK for three matches. Sturm have also won their three most recent home encounters - and have not conceded a goal in the process. However, the champions should not think they are safe if they take the lead. LASK have picked up 17 points this season after falling behind - more than any other team.
