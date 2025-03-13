Norwegians poke fun at us
“All-round attack!” ÖSV eagles react to accusations
The sporting performances of the ski jumpers on the Holmenkollen on Thursday took a back seat due to the ongoing discussions and even attempts to slander other nations such as Austria.
The ÖSV team, of which a video with vague accusations has emerged, has not allowed itself to be disturbed by the mudslinging that has now started.
"It's very, very sad. We always make sure that everything fits. There has never been anything," explained Stefan Kraft in an ORF TV interview. He didn't actually want to make any major comments. "Those who have done something should also bear the consequences. But I dare to say that we can ski jump freely and have nothing to fear," he said, rejecting suspicions.
Andreas Widhölzl, head coach of the ÖSV, also assured that the video that emerged had not upset his team. "Not at all, because everyone knows that we are skiing according to the rules. The materials we have are completely normal. It's classic, it's deflected and hit." The former world-class ski jumper doesn't think this general condemnation of athletes is cool. "The main thing is that something has been manipulated and that needs to be cleared up. One nation has definitely been caught where they knowingly manipulated. And now it's an all-round attack, I don't think that's nice."
Widhölzl: Team always has innovations approved
The Austrian team always goes to the FIS material inspector, Christian Kathol, for approval when they believe they have developed a material advantage. Slightly longer gloves, as was recently criticized, are not regulated in the rules. "That had been clarified with Christian a long time ago," reported Widhölzl.
"Mutual sniping at each other"
A Polish journalist had posted pictures of Austrian athletes in the warm-up room in Trondheim. Although the author pointed out anomalies in the gloves, shoes and the upper part of the suit, he himself admitted that there was no evidence or real indications of cheating.
The Kathol in question commented on the issue surrounding the video with Austrians that had emerged. "I think the way videos and photos are now being sent back and forth is ridiculous and mutual sniping for things that are nothing," the Austrian told ORF. "The suits are open, the suit has zero tension, of course something is sticking out to the side." Among other things, the length of the gloves is also not a breach of the rules.
Former ski jumper Evensen fluffed the ÖSV team from 2014
The Norwegian ex-jumper Johan Remen Evensen claimed in a local TV program that he had proof that the Austrians had already sewn ribbons into their suits in 2014. ORF co-commentator Martin Koch, himself still a member of the ÖSV team at the time, took offense to this. "I don't know if it's a diversionary tactic or if they're trying to get a rise out of someone, but it's definitely not right. I think it's weak what they're doing now, quite honestly."
