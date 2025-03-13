“All-round attack!” ÖSV eagles react to accusations

Andreas Widhölzl, head coach of the ÖSV, also assured that the video that emerged had not upset his team. "Not at all, because everyone knows that we are skiing according to the rules. The materials we have are completely normal. It's classic, it's deflected and hit." The former world-class ski jumper doesn't think this general condemnation of athletes is cool. "The main thing is that something has been manipulated and that needs to be cleared up. One nation has definitely been caught where they knowingly manipulated. And now it's an all-round attack, I don't think that's nice."