Spar boss: “Sell more hummus than Liptauer”

"We have strengthened our market leadership in Austria and are in the top 3 in all countries," says Spar CEO Hans K. Reisch. Competition is also very tough in Austria and the pressure is high. Nevertheless, the supermarket chain is able to hold its own, with a market share of 36.9 percent, and Spar even overtook its competitor Rewe a few years ago. In the previous year, earnings even increased and the profit margin rose again to 1.7 percent.