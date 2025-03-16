5/8erl in Ehr’n: “A conversation is improvisation”

The real and tactile aspects of life are particularly important to the Achterl, and this is also loosely reflected in the songs on "Burn On!". The album title can be interpreted on two different levels. "On the one hand, burn on is a term used in occupational psychology that means you almost never burn out. You are constantly at the limit and always have the feeling that you can still take the next step. This is the neoliberal idea in which we all exploit ourselves. On the other hand, "Burn On!" also serves as a positive example. That you burn for something and, in the best case, these are things that are good for us and serve the community. Being good to each other, looking out for each other and giving others space. As a band, we burn for the music and for having a good time and a lot of fun together. But there are definitely both readings in the album."