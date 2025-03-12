BND believes in laboratory accident as trigger for corona!

Under lock and key?

However, the Chancellery in Berlin decided to keep the explosive assessment under lock and key, writes the SZ. When asked by the media, the then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) did not want to comment on whether she was aware of the matter. Immediately after the change of government from Merkel to Olaf Scholz (SPD), the head of the BND, Bruno Kahl, informed the Chancellery again. The Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag, which is responsible for monitoring the intelligence services, was not informed, nor was the World Health Organization (WHO).