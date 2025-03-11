Former OSCE special envoy: "No guarantee"

The former OSCE special envoy, Martin Sajdik, emphasized that there is no guarantee that Russia will no longer attack the neighbouring country, even if there is a peace agreement. In this respect, Ukraine was already a "burnt child". In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Ukraine was assured that its borders would remain inviolable if it handed over all its nuclear weapons to Russia in return. Well, the nuclear weapons are gone, but the Russians are here.