“Grandma Daisy” and the fight against AI fraudsters

If in doubt, always hang up immediately!

And yet "Krone" cyber expert Dr. Cornelius Granig is certain: "Even with Austria as a target country, fraudsters are using more tools from the field of AI to better target their victims." AI is used, for example, to select "suitable" victims. It is then easy to "clone" the voices of acquaintances of the person being called, says Granig. And deceptively real. According to the cyber professional, identity theft and shock calls are all about luring victims out of their shell quickly. If in doubt, he advises hanging up and contacting the trusted person who was supposedly on the phone on their private number. In most cases, this person does not know that their voice has been used in an attempt to defraud them.