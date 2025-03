“Hulk” chases the quarter-final lead with VSV

The quarterfinals of the ICE Ice Hockey League are entering the hot phase! The score between VSV and Bolzano is now 2:2 - with Patrick "Hulk" Holway (the fight with Bolzano's Christoffer can be found in the article), the Adler are chasing the first series lead away from home on Tuesday. The KAC can already secure their semi-final ticket with a home win against Pustertal. Fixed: If both Carinthians advance, a semi-final derby will follow.