100 days of von der Leyen: Fast pace and construction sites

Suddenly, not only the EU's defense strategy was under scrutiny, but also economic issues such as the threat of 25% tariffs on European exports. "What has changed is the urgency," emphasized von der Leyen in a press conference. The EU must strengthen its defense capabilities and become more competitive globally. Pressure from Washington has forced Brussels to push ahead with some of its core projects more quickly - including an 800 billion euro plan to strengthen the defense industry. However, the results are mixed.