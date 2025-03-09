Dry winter ensures low Danube water levels

"This winter, there has been up to 95 percent less precipitation than usual," explains Marcus Rubel, meteorologist at Ubimet. Of course, this also has an impact on the water level of the Danube. It is more common for the water level to be low shortly before the snow melts. However, there is hardly any snow on the mountains this year that could melt. The tributaries of the Danube in the Alpine foothills and in the Mostviertel are also shallow. The drought is already having a serious impact on nature. The risk of forest fires is increasing.