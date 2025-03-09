Focus on her studies
Slalom racer resigns: “I cried a lot!”
"I've cried a lot in the last few days," says Swiss slalom racer Elena Stoffel after the World Cup race in Are and announces her retirement.
"In the last few weeks, I realized that the fire in me for competitive sport is no longer as strong as it used to be. Yesterday I informed the coaches of my decision. Now I'm relieved, but also a little sad," she told Blick.
The 28-year-old has five top 15 finishes on her World Cup CV. Her best result was a 14th place in the 2019 slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn (CZE). Stoffel has two victories and nine podium finishes in the European Cup. In 2015, she celebrated her debut in Are, the place where she now drew a line under her career. The constant battle for points and squad status had sapped her strength. "In the end, you are always reduced to the results. That's not a reproach, it has to be that way in competitive sport. But it was less and less suitable for me," says Stoffel.
Focus on her studies
In Are, she finished 32nd after the first run and was unable to qualify for the second run. Now the focus is on her studies, as she reports: "In the next few weeks, I will be writing my Bachelor's thesis in business administration. But I don't yet know what area I'll be working in in the future. This degree opens a lot of doors for me. What is certain is that I will continue to ski in the future - just not professionally." And no longer with the high pressure that you undoubtedly have in top-class sport.
