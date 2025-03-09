Slalom racer resigns: “I cried a lot!”

Focus on her studies

In Are, she finished 32nd after the first run and was unable to qualify for the second run. Now the focus is on her studies, as she reports: "In the next few weeks, I will be writing my Bachelor's thesis in business administration. But I don't yet know what area I'll be working in in the future. This degree opens a lot of doors for me. What is certain is that I will continue to ski in the future - just not professionally." And no longer with the high pressure that you undoubtedly have in top-class sport.