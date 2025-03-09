Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only 14 years old

“Hands up”: Teenager threatens with gun in café

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 08:38

"Hands up or I'll shoot!" That's what a teenager aged just 14 shouted on Saturday evening as he entered a café in Linz with his gun drawn. The boy then got into a scuffle with the manager and ran away. But the escape did not last long.

0 Kommentare

The 14-year-old from Linz entered the café in the Auwiesen district at around 8pm on Saturday. With a pistol in his hand, he shouted at the stunned customers in the café: "Hands up or I'll shoot!"

A scuffle then broke out between the youth and the owner (40) of the café. The 40-year-old suffered minor injuries, the teenager took his legs in his hands and ran off with other youths.

Boy remains silent about motive
But the escape did not last long, as a police patrol was able to arrest the 14-year-old in the immediate vicinity. Another youth led the officers to the murder weapon: an airsoft pistol.

The 14-year-old did not (yet) want to tell the police why he threatened to fire his gun in the middle of a pub. It is probably possible that the group of teenagers came up with a really bad idea on Saturday night as a joke, perhaps a kind of dare.

Investigation into serious coercion and assault
The pistol was seized and the teenager - who is not known to the police and has not been charged with anything so far - was taken to the police detention center. He is now being investigated for aggravated coercion and assault.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf