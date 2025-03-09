Only 14 years old
“Hands up”: Teenager threatens with gun in café
"Hands up or I'll shoot!" That's what a teenager aged just 14 shouted on Saturday evening as he entered a café in Linz with his gun drawn. The boy then got into a scuffle with the manager and ran away. But the escape did not last long.
The 14-year-old from Linz entered the café in the Auwiesen district at around 8pm on Saturday. With a pistol in his hand, he shouted at the stunned customers in the café: "Hands up or I'll shoot!"
A scuffle then broke out between the youth and the owner (40) of the café. The 40-year-old suffered minor injuries, the teenager took his legs in his hands and ran off with other youths.
Boy remains silent about motive
But the escape did not last long, as a police patrol was able to arrest the 14-year-old in the immediate vicinity. Another youth led the officers to the murder weapon: an airsoft pistol.
The 14-year-old did not (yet) want to tell the police why he threatened to fire his gun in the middle of a pub. It is probably possible that the group of teenagers came up with a really bad idea on Saturday night as a joke, perhaps a kind of dare.
Investigation into serious coercion and assault
The pistol was seized and the teenager - who is not known to the police and has not been charged with anything so far - was taken to the police detention center. He is now being investigated for aggravated coercion and assault.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
