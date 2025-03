Newly formed ÖHB women clearly lose to Spain

On April 10 (in Schwechat) and 13 (in Amasya), the two play-off matches against Turkey in the battle for a ticket to the 2025 World Cup are scheduled. By then, Tijsterman should have more options in terms of personnel thanks to the return of established players. "In terms of the World Cup play-off, today's game was an important experience," emphasized Tijsterman, who also called for patience in view of the upheaval: "We still need time."