Old power lines are gradually being cut

All dismantling work should be completed by 2026. Some of these are very complex. Where possible, the old pylons will be removed using a mobile crane. However, this is often not feasible in the mountains. Helicopters are used there - with consequences. From August 1, for example, hiking trails 415, 450, 457 and 458 in the Hagengebirge will be closed for safety reasons until the end of the year. In the end, 678 pylons will be dismantled and there will be a total of 229 fewer electricity pylons thanks to the new line. However, the new 380 kV line means that more than 400 huge new pylons will have been erected. In many areas there was fierce resistance from the population.