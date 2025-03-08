Negligent homicide? The Maradona trial begins

Defendants deny malpractice

The defendants deny any responsibility for the soccer star's death and refer to their respective limited areas of responsibility. Vadim Mischanchuk, defense lawyer for psychiatrist Cosachov, for example, told the AFP news agency that the public prosecutor's office had not been able to prove with certainty that Maradona's treatment team was responsible for his death, despite intensive investigations. The lawyer was confident that his client would be acquitted, as she was primarily responsible for Maradona's mental health and not his physical health.