New check: When do you become a high earner?

For International Women's Day 2025, the "Krone" is analyzing women's incomes for the first time: In a clear graphic, women can see from which monthly gross income they are a top, top or good earner. And: from these thresholds, women belong to the higher-earning 25 and 50 percent. We also provide a comparison with men's incomes, and HR consultant Natascha Kornfeld-Ebner knows how women can move up the career ladder and increase their income.