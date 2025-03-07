Meinl-Reisinger: “Neutrality is very clear to us”

"Strength of the law and not the lawof the strongest"

For Austria, it must be clear "that we are always better off when the strength of the law applies and not the law of the strongest", said Meinl-Reisinger. In these times, "the rules-based world order seems to be giving way to a power-based world order, and that is not in our interest". She emphasized the importance of transatlantic relations; however, in contrast to the USA, Europe and Austria "have other interests, especially in the Ukraine issue, and also the interest that multilateralism is strengthened instead of weakened".