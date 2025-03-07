"Was hysterical"
Hasselhoff ex-wife: Daughter discovered dead mother
Following the suicide of David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach, new details of the tragic case are now coming to light. A neighbor revealed that it was daughter Hayley who discovered her mother's body. "She ran out of the house screaming hysterically!" the neighbor revealed.
Hiromi Osiecki told the Daily Mail that she saw police cars and an ambulance pull up outside Bach's Hollywood Hills home at around 10pm. As soon as the paramedics and cops entered the house, Hayley Hasselhoff came running out. Osiecki: "She was hysterical. She was screaming, crying and then yelling 'I just want to get my car'". According to the neighbor, the police then brought the 32-year-old back into the house: "But then she ran out a few more times. The young woman was crying like crazy."
Her husband John Osiecki is also convinced that it was the younger of the two Hasselhoff daughters (her sister Taylor is two years older): "We know her well. Hayley lived in Pamela's house until about ten years ago. I recognized her Mercedes in the driveway." The Osiecki couple also claim that ambulances and police often stopped outside the house when mother and daughter were still living together. "But we don't know why!"
Neighbor: "She was always so nice and open"
The last time Hiromi Osiecki saw Bach alive was on Monday night: "She was taking out the garbage and looked sad." Her husband finds it shocking that the 62-year-old is said to have taken her own life just a few days later: "She was always so nice and open and talked to everyone when she walked her dogs."
David Hasselhoff mourned his ex-wife on Facebook:
According to "TMZ", the family had been worried because they couldn't reach Bach for an extended period of time. Which is why daughter Hailey went to her mother's house on Wednesday night to check on things.
The Los Angeles coroner has determined the cause of death to be "suicide by gunshot to the head". However, according to a police insider, Bach is said not to have left a suicide note.
Hasselhoff wishes for peace in "challenging times"
Ex-husband David, who was married to Pamela between 1989 and 2006, only spoke out on social media over 15 hours later. The "Baywatch" star wrote on his Facebook: "Our family is deeply saddened that Pamela Hasselhoff has passed away. We are very grateful for all the love and support during this difficult time. We would like our privacy to be respected so that we can grieve and navigate through these challenging times."
Bach last posted at the turn of the year
Bach posted a photo on her Instagram for the last time on New Year's Eve. It shows her beaming with her first granddaughter London and her daughters Hayley and Taylor. Her words seem to show that she was looking forward to the future as a grandma: "As we enter 2025, my heart is full of gratitude - especially for my sweet granddaughter London. Watching her grow and how she lights up my world with her smile is truly the greatest blessing." To then add: "Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy and embracing every beautiful moment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.