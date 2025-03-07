Highlights 2025
Culture as a regional lifeline in a vast country
The cultural region of Lower Austria presented this year's program highlights and provided musical samples and more.
The genuine and good things in the wide country are here to stay. Martin Lammerhuber from Kulturregion Niederösterreich and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner are certain of this. Because both the future and the past belong to regional culture - in all its facets. "We live in a global world, and the more global the world, the greater the longing for home. That's why regional culture is so important," said the head of the region at the cultural region's program presentation.
And once again this year, "numerous highlights will shine far beyond the borders of the province", as Mikl-Leitner emphasized. Art and culture bring people together and provide support and orientation, especially in times like these.
Visitors can experience the concentrated power of music schools at the Music and Art School Days. At the beginning of May, 121 music schools offer a taste of their skills. During the Museum Spring, more than 150 exhibition venues open their doors for 31 days under the motto "Come in". With 27 events and more than 1,000 participants, the folk culture festival in St. Valentin "makes you sit up and take notice" on its 30th anniversary.
Program highlights
- Open music and art school days on May 9 and 10 throughout Lower Austria
- Museum Spring from May 1 to 31
- Folk culture festival "aufhOHRchen" from April 30 to May 4
- Viertelfestival "Begegnungszone" in the Mostviertel from May 16 to July 20
- Singer-songwriter festival with "feinklang" at the Brandlhof on August 30
Presentation of new plaque
Another innovation was presented during the program presentation: The awarding of the "Regional Culture Plaque" will in future set a cultural example in associations or communities.
Musical entertainment was provided by "Prima la musica" prizewinner Jonathan Rumpl from Ybbsitz, the Quetschwork Family and rock music "doppelganger" Christian Stocker from Strasshof in the Weinviertel region - at least as far as the similarity of names with the new Federal Chancellor is concerned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
