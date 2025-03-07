Culture as a regional lifeline in a vast country

The genuine and good things in the wide country are here to stay. Martin Lammerhuber from Kulturregion Niederösterreich and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner are certain of this. Because both the future and the past belong to regional culture - in all its facets. "We live in a global world, and the more global the world, the greater the longing for home. That's why regional culture is so important," said the head of the region at the cultural region's program presentation.