Without coffee, the morning kick is simply missing

In the editorial office, giving up the black gold is more or less bearable. Even if it is sometimes difficult to look at the almost picturesque silver and black coffee machine when you walk into the kitchen. Even the research appointments in the course of our local council election series in the various coffee houses and municipal offices in the country could be survived without espresso. Even if the almost malicious grin on the photographer's face as he drank his decaffeinated (!) Verlängerte didn't really help.