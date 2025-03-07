The "Krone" is fasting
Without coffee, the morning kick is simply missing
The "Steirerkrone" team is taking you on a forty-day fast. We give up cigarettes, alcohol, meat and much more. Day 2: It's okay without coffee, but only sort of.
If you are the easiest victim at the conference to be persuaded by your colleagues to take part in the fasting series, the bottom line is that it is your own fault that you now have to more or less torture yourself. Since alcohol and meat (evil tongues would add "fortunately" here) were already taken, we are now fasting from coffee.
In the editorial office, giving up the black gold is more or less bearable. Even if it is sometimes difficult to look at the almost picturesque silver and black coffee machine when you walk into the kitchen. Even the research appointments in the course of our local council election series in the various coffee houses and municipal offices in the country could be survived without espresso. Even if the almost malicious grin on the photographer's face as he drank his decaffeinated (!) Verlängerte didn't really help.
But it's really hard to skip the obligatory cafe crema in the morning. After all, it provides the kick for the day - even if this effect is only imaginary. The lack of grinding the coffee beans almost hurts your ears. Fruit or camomile tea are not really an alternative after the first two days. The nice colleague now recommended trying matcha tea. I'll keep you posted on whether it really helps.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
