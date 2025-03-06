This pair will represent Austria at the World Championships in the USA

The first quota places for the 2026 Olympic Games will also be awarded at the World Championships. The fact that Izzo/Maierhofer have been given preference over Schaller/Mayr for the World Championships "doesn't say anything about the Olympics," emphasizes Salzburg's association president Carmen Kiefer. Because if the World Championship starters in the USA get a quota place, it won't be for the individuals, but for the country. Either way, Schaller and Mayr have a chance to win a ticket for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy at a competition in the fall.