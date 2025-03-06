Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Major event in Boston

This pair will represent Austria at the World Championships in the USA

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 17:00

The Austrian Figure Skating Association is sending Gabriella Izzo and Luc Maierhofer to the World Championships in Boston (USA). There they could already secure a place for the 2026 Olympic Games. For Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr, however, the train has not left the station.

0 Kommentare

The decision has been made! The Austrian Figure Skating Association has announced who will represent the country at the World Championships in Boston (USA) from March 24. Gabriella Izzo and Luc Maierhofer will be competing at the major event. This also means that the Salzburg duo Sophia Schaller/Livio Mayr will have to stay at home.

For 23-year-old Izzo, the World Championships are a home game, as she comes from Boston but has been training in the city of Mozart for some time with Luc Maierhofer, who is from Salzburg by choice. The duo were actually due to compete at the European Championships, but then had to withdraw for health reasons, giving Schaller/Mayr their chance.

The first quota places for the 2026 Olympic Games will also be awarded at the World Championships. The fact that Izzo/Maierhofer have been given preference over Schaller/Mayr for the World Championships "doesn't say anything about the Olympics," emphasizes Salzburg's association president Carmen Kiefer. Because if the World Championship starters in the USA get a quota place, it won't be for the individuals, but for the country. Either way, Schaller and Mayr have a chance to win a ticket for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy at a competition in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf