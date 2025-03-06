Passenger on public bus has four teeth knocked out

A video recorded by a passer-by speaks volumes. The man can be seen at the Volkstheater streetcar station. With his upper body exposed, he shouts: "I'm going to hit him." - Then he runs off and brutally brings a homeless man to the ground with a kung fu-style jump. His foot hits the victim full force in the chest area. Shortly afterwards, the disturbing outburst of violence continues in a streetcar. There he kicks the door and threatens a passenger: "I will beat you, pour petrol on you and set you on fire." - in Slovakian, which is why he was acquitted on this point.