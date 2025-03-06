More and more young people are victims of sextortion

Criminals are relying more and more on AI

What is new, however, is that criminals are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence. "This is happening in two ways. Firstly, they use AI-generated images or videos to lure young people into traps. In other words, the person who is writing to the victim and who can be seen does not really exist. On the other hand, the perpetrators also use AI-generated images that are supposed to show the alleged victim in order to blackmail them," explained Satke.