Amadeus Awards: The prize deserves better

There is potential for improvement all round, which has been talked about for years and just as vehemently ignored. Long-standing industry insiders are not part of the pre-nomination teams, artists sometimes seem to be randomly assigned to genre categories and the presentation of the award ceremony has been following a pattern for some time, which is only rudimentarily adapted. While last year's award ceremony on ORF was programmed after the popular "Big Chance", this time it happens after the tune-in show for the new season of "Dancing Stars". If the Amadeus did not draw on the high viewing figures of the audience favorite this year, this would once again be indicative of the award ceremony. After 25 years, the award deserves better - on all fronts.