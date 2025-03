Invisible fire hazards and what we can do

"We feel particularly comfortable at home, but in our familiar surroundings we are quicker to become careless," says Armin Kaltenegger, Head of Property Protection at the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV). 7500 fires occur in domestic households every year. In 2023, there were 606 in Styria (the figures for 2024 are not yet available); the damage amounted to almost 25 million euros.