Velovista
Carinthia’s lakes are calling: are you ready for five days in the saddle?
Cycling and enjoyment is the order of the day from May 21 to 25, when the south of Austria invites you to the unique Velovista cycling adventure tour. Secure your place on this unforgettable cycle tour and be ready to ride.
The "Velovista" bike opening from May 21 to 25 is a combination of enjoyable cycling, scenic beauty and cultural highlights. Be ready, because Carinthia's lakes are calling.
What makes the Velovista cycle opening unique is that you will be cycling on closed roads and cycle paths for five days. The tour takes you from Villach to Lake Klopein, on to Klagenfurt, along Lake Wörthersee back to Villach and around Lake Ossiach.
Every day is a feast for all the senses, with culinary, cultural, musical and regional stops along the way - and even ski emperor Franz Klammer will be cycling the first two Velovista stages.
On the first day, there will be a music evening with regional delicacies and a water multimedia show at the first stage finish on Lake Klopein. And if you want, you can relax for free in the new bathhouse. Klagenfurt, the second tour destination, invites cyclists to a culinary and music festival in the Lendhafen harbor before a special performance of "Jedermann reloaded" with star actor Philipp Hochmair.
See you at the Sattelfest from May 21 to 25.
On the third day, cyclists and e-bikers can choose between guided bike tours around the Carinthian capital, relaxing at the lido or a boat trip on Lake Wörthersee. The following day, an exclusive cycling festival takes place in the spacious Kärnten Therme spa, before cycling around the beautiful Lake Ossiach on day five. All offers and services are exclusively and exclusively free of charge for Velovista booking guests. This also includes trained guides and a bike service team to assist participants.
See you at the Sattelfest from May 21 to 25.
More information & bookings: 04242 / 44 200 37 or info@kaernten-radreisen.at www.velovista.at
Velovista travel package
Five days of cycling pleasure. Experience Carinthia's bathing lakes from May 20th to 25th on a round trip starting from Villach. The package includes five nights' accommodation in 3* or 4* cycle hotels, luggage transfer from hotel to hotel and all exclusive experiences, such as a special performance for everyone at the Klagenfurt Festival, as well as admission to thermal baths and culinary stops. Bookable from Euro 489,- p.p./double room
Everything included
Velovista booking guests can look forward to a great and free offer, such as free admission to the Klopeiner See bathhouse, Kärnten Therme thermal baths and Klagenfurt lido. Also included are the special performance "Jedermann reloaded", a water multimedia show and the Wörthersee boat trip.
Carinthia's lake loop - one of the most popular cycle paths in Austria
The Carinthia Lakes Loop cycle route connects 20 of the most beautiful bathing lakes in Carinthia on 400 kilometers of cycling enjoyment. Lots of sunshine, a mild climate and Carinthian cuisine spoil amateur cyclists along the way. The Carinthian Lakes Loop is one of the most beautiful cycle tours in Austria - not least because of the refreshment stops, rest areas and bathing opportunities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.