Carinthia’s lakes are calling: are you ready for five days in the saddle?

On the third day, cyclists and e-bikers can choose between guided bike tours around the Carinthian capital, relaxing at the lido or a boat trip on Lake Wörthersee. The following day, an exclusive cycling festival takes place in the spacious Kärnten Therme spa, before cycling around the beautiful Lake Ossiach on day five. All offers and services are exclusively and exclusively free of charge for Velovista booking guests. This also includes trained guides and a bike service team to assist participants.