Kickl’s big reckoning with the new government

It seems that not everyone in the FPÖ is standing together in the front row anymore: Before the traditional meeting of the Freedom Party in Ried im Innkreis kicked off on Wednesday evening, the seats of some of the Freedom Party's high-flyers remained empty. The two General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker did not accompany their party chairman Herbert Kickl, nor did National Council President Walter Rosenkranz. He was also not on the list of guests of honor, the "Krone" confirmed from the FPÖ Upper Austria. Cancellations also came from the federal states, such as Salzburg's Marlene Svazek and Styrian state leader Mario Kunasek.