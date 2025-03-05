FPÖ meeting in Ried
Kickl’s big reckoning with the new government
The ticket, including drinks and food, costs 18 euros and the event has been sold out for weeks: FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl takes to the stage at 7.30 pm today in the Jahnturnhalle in Ried (Upper Austria) - for the first time since the new government was sworn in. A reckoning with black-red-pink is expected at the FPÖ's political Ash Wednesday.
It seems that not everyone in the FPÖ is standing together in the front row anymore: Before the traditional meeting of the Freedom Party in Ried im Innkreis kicked off on Wednesday evening, the seats of some of the Freedom Party's high-flyers remained empty. The two General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker did not accompany their party chairman Herbert Kickl, nor did National Council President Walter Rosenkranz. He was also not on the list of guests of honor, the "Krone" confirmed from the FPÖ Upper Austria. Cancellations also came from the federal states, such as Salzburg's Marlene Svazek and Styrian state leader Mario Kunasek.
Two AfD MPs registered for Ried
Two AfD politicians from Germany had registered and reserved places: Katrin Ebner Steiner, chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament. She was joined by Markus Waldbrunn, also a member of the Bavarian state parliament.
"Jörg Haider invented the Freedom Party exhibition"
The meeting in the Innviertel region has been taking place since 1992, with one exception in times of coronavirus. This "showcase of the Freedom Party" was invented by Jörg Haider, who did not choose the location by chance. Firstly, the Innviertel is in the immediate vicinity of Bavaria, where Ash Wednesday speeches have a long tradition in the CSU, for example. Secondly, the Upper Austrian districts of Ried im Innkreis, Braunau and Schärding are regarded as major bastions of the Freedom Party.
Why it didn't work out with the ÖVP after all
In the run-up to Kickl's speech, it was reported that he didn't give a second thought to sparing the Zuckerl coalition. In front of 2,000 supporters in the Jahnturnhalle, who had to pay 18 euros for a seat ticket, a drink and a herring feast, one of the topics to be discussed was why the "ÖVP really didn't work out".
Upper Austria's Manfred Haimbuchner also at the lectern
One thing is certain: the words that will be spoken in Upper Austria will be strong. Upper Austria's Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner will be "heating things up" in the run-up. Unlike in Vienna, he is on good terms with the ÖVP, with whom he has been in coalition since 2025. As in Styria, the Upper Austrian is expected to oust the ÖVP from first place in the next election in 2027.
