It’s not just the professionals who are thriving at the Violets!

Twelve victories and 40 points - that puts them right up there with league leaders Sturm. In their own "living room", however, where they have picked up 25 points so far, Austria are completely alone at the top alongside the best defense (19)! Coach Stephan Helm's squad is inspiring and has soccer romantics dreaming of more this year. Austria already have their ticket to the Champions League in the bag, with ten "final games" awaiting Violett after the points split. While the long-awaited appearance in the Cup final (last time in 2015) is within reach, Austria have it in their own hands in the semi-final against Hartberg at the beginning of April. But it's not just the professionals who are flourishing in the Violets' camp this season. The Violets under coach Max Uhlig are also fully involved in the title fight in fifth place and two points behind Eastern League leaders Marchfeld. As are the women in the Bundesliga.