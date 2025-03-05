"Stepfather" accused
Took sleeping pills: 17-year-old girl abused
A 48-year-old man has now been sentenced to 24 months' partial imprisonment for sexual abuse at St. Pölten Regional Court. The man had molested the daughter of his partner.
A 48-year-old man has now had to answer for sexual abuse of his former partner's daughter at St. Pölten Provincial Court. After the girl became more and more of a woman, the Mostviertel man's "spring fever" awoke. Suggestive remarks, physical contact and kisses on the mouth were increasingly on the agenda.
I was so attracted to her body that I became weak. I immediately apologized to her.
After the 17-year-old finally fell asleep at the end of May of the previous year under the influence of sleeping pills (which she had been prescribed due to insomnia), the man laid a hand on the girl. "Unfortunately, I became weak and touched her," the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. The 48-year-old received a partial prison sentence of 24 months plus 2500 euros in compensation for pain and suffering - the sentence is not legally binding.
Partner drugged and raped
On the very day of the trial, an unbelievable case of sexual abuse shook the country. It was revealed that a 42-year-old man had drugged and raped his partner over a period of years. Countless pieces of evidence such as photos bear witness to the terrible atrocities to which the suspect has now confessed.
The rapes came to light in the course of the investigation into a German citizen, where pictures of the abuse were found. The Korneuburg public prosecutor's office confirmed in response to a "Krone" inquiry that it was an "intra-family case" without any suspicion of other victims. The 42-year-old is in custody.
