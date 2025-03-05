Took sleeping pills: 17-year-old girl abused

After the 17-year-old finally fell asleep at the end of May of the previous year under the influence of sleeping pills (which she had been prescribed due to insomnia), the man laid a hand on the girl. "Unfortunately, I became weak and touched her," the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. The 48-year-old received a partial prison sentence of 24 months plus 2500 euros in compensation for pain and suffering - the sentence is not legally binding.