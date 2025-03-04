Mobile phone drone serves as a flying cell phone mast

Test at ski races in the Czech Republic

Deutsche Telekom recently tested the mobile drone at a ski race in the Czech Republic, where around 24,000 people were in a remote area. The drone reportedly flew at an altitude of 2,300 meters. It circled over the area for hours at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The drone itself was connected to the Telekom network via satellite. However, it is also possible that the connection was made via a vehicle on the ground.