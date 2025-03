Four guilty verdicts in “Causa Wirtschaftsbund”

In addition to the former Vorarlberg state governor Karlheinz Rüdisser (ÖVP), the three ex-Wirtschaftsbund executives Hans Peter Metzler, Jürgen Kessler and Walter Natter were also charged. They were sentenced to fines of 27,500 euros (Rüdisser), 15,000 euros (Metzler), 13,500 euros (Kessler) and 10,000 euros (Natter). In each case, half of the fines were imposed for three years. The specific accusation revolved around the payment of six Christmas dinners, each with 30 to 35 participants, with a total value of 12,980 euros. Rüdisser had invited, the Wirtschaftsbund paid.