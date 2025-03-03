Curious history: start indoors, finish outdoors!

But let's read the ÖLV association news from April 11, 1950! "For the first time, ASKÖ Niederösterreich attempted to organize a major indoor meeting. Despite the greatest difficulties that stood in the way of holding it, all the scheduled competitions were held without complaint." Almost unbelievable: "60 m and 60 m hurdles had to be run outside through the gate, as the hall is only 58 m long. One corner of the circular track, which is only 125 m long, ran entirely over the jumping pit, which had to be completely covered for the heats. The performances also suffered somewhat from the fact that no spikes were allowed to be used in the hall, which has a very good clay floor."