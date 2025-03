A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl". This time the topics on Michael Fally and Peter Moizi's show: Austria's medals at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Conny Hütter's victory, Manuel Feller's third place, the threat of a winless World Cup season for the ÖSV men ("This is a medium-sized disaster for Austria"), Salzburg's championship ambitions, David Alaba and Marc Marquez (all in the video above).