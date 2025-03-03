“Tyrolean social services are still a powder keg!”

This story is causing waves to rise in the country. On Sunday, the "Krone" reported on the abuses at the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) - using the emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck as an example. An employee came forward and reported on social dumping, illegal residents and drug dealing. The fact that this very man was brutally beaten up the night before the article was published may be a coincidence. Or not - but the police and courts will have to clarify that ...