After the revelations scandal
“Tyrolean social services are still a powder keg!”
After an employee from Iraq (30) exposed the abuses at the Innsbruck emergency shelter run by the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD), the political tide has turned. And the person who exposed the problem is now seriously injured in hospital. Is there a connection?
This story is causing waves to rise in the country. On Sunday, the "Krone" reported on the abuses at the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) - using the emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck as an example. An employee came forward and reported on social dumping, illegal residents and drug dealing. The fact that this very man was brutally beaten up the night before the article was published may be a coincidence. Or not - but the police and courts will have to clarify that ...
"This facility is and remains a powder keg!"
The explosive story also caused political turmoil. "For years, those responsible for the TSD have managed to create more and more negative headlines, it's almost exasperating," says Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger, exasperated.
LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth must finally clean up the TSD and ensure proper and clean management in the building.
Abwerzger points out that the provincial company has been a matter for the provincial parliament almost every month since it was founded. He holds Philip Wohlgemuth, the State Premier responsible, to account. "Even under new political leadership, the TSD is a structural, personnel and organizational powder keg."
These conditions in the TSD are intolerable, both for the clients of the emergency shelter and for the staff.
"Conditions are intolerable"
The Tyrolean NEOS are of a similar opinion. "The allegations are serious and it goes without saying that these abuses need to be clarified and resolved! These conditions are unacceptable, both for the clients of the emergency shelter and for the staff," says NEOS Club Leader Birgit Obermüller.
LA Andrea Halselwanter-Schneider (Liste Fritz) says: "Bedbugs in emergency accommodation - these are conditions that are unacceptable in one of the richest countries in the world. Hygiene must have top priority in state facilities!"
Like the head of the TSD, Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), the state councillor responsible, does not want to hear any of the accusations: However: "Mistakes from the past must not be repeated!"
