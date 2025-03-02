15 goals! Record night in Graz victory in Linz

"I've never seen anything like it", Paul Huber had to admit in the interval interview with "Puls24", who had opened the scoring after 65 seconds. After the Black Wings had equalized with double strikes by Huber and Hora (2nd, 3rd) as well as Ticar and Bailey (10th, 11th), the third double strike with a solo action by Kevin Roy (31st) and a counter-attack goal by Michi Schiechl (32nd) brought the decisive lead, which Linz could no longer catch up on. Huber (45') followed up Collins' goal with his second, and Bailey (53') immediately replied to Würschl's goal.