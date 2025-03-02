Black Wings vs. 99ers
15 goals! Record night in Graz victory in Linz
Historic goal spectacle at the start of the quarter-final series between the Graz99ers and the Black Wings 99ers. The Styrian offense was unstoppable, but it took three double strikes before the match was wrapped up.
The Graz ice hockey cracks had to wait two weeks, but on Sunday evening they were finally allowed back on the ice to open the play-off series against the Black Wings in Linz. And woe betide them when they let loose! Both teams delivered a historic offensive spectacle, setting a new play-off record with 15 goals. In the end, the 99ers celebrated a 9:6 victory.
Fireworks in the first period
Both sides were hungry for goals from the very first second: four goals in the first six minutes, eight in the first period, two scrambles, four penalties and twice a two-goal lead for Graz, both of which went down the Danube. Play-off field hockey in its purest form in the first 20 minutes!
"I've never seen anything like it", Paul Huber had to admit in the interval interview with "Puls24", who had opened the scoring after 65 seconds. After the Black Wings had equalized with double strikes by Huber and Hora (2nd, 3rd) as well as Ticar and Bailey (10th, 11th), the third double strike with a solo action by Kevin Roy (31st) and a counter-attack goal by Michi Schiechl (32nd) brought the decisive lead, which Linz could no longer catch up on. Huber (45') followed up Collins' goal with his second, and Bailey (53') immediately replied to Würschl's goal.
Much needs to improve
Lukas Haudum's empty-net goal (58') then only ensured the new goal record and the 9:6 final score in the first period, in which Sam Antonitsch and Jimmy Oligny also got involved in fisticuffs in the second period. "An important win, but such an up and down game with so many easy goals, it felt like it had zero play-off character. We have to watch a lot of video now," said captain Manuel Ganahl.
"We probably won't score nine goals again," predicted head coach Harry Lange after the record-breaking night. The next clash will take place on Tuesday (18:30) in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.