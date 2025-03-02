A portrait of the minister
Will he be the comeback man for the economy?
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) from Upper Austria is taking over the economy portfolio. The up-and-comer, who until now has only been known to political insiders, faces a mammoth task: the Austrian economy is deep in crisis and he is now supposed to initiate the comeback.
Does the 45-year-old Hattmannsdorfer already regret sitting on the government bench as the new Minister of Economics? After all, his political mantra is diametrically opposed to the views of the new SPÖ Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer - yet he, of all people, will be Hattmannsdorfer's most important contact for economic initiatives. For the ÖVP politician, the comeback of Austria as a business location is the only thing that counts.
His recipe against the acute economic slump: non-wage labor costs must be reduced in order to make Austria internationally competitive. "We are currently 0:3 behind, growth and jobs will be the key issues for Austria in the coming years," says Hattmannsdorfer, summing up the precarious situation of the Austrian economy. It will be interesting to see whether the new Minister of Economic Affairs can push through his goals with the Finance Minister, who has a clear left-wing bias.
Eloquent, ambitious, good at political marketing
The Upper Austrian has certainly had a steep rise: the former Upper Austrian state councillor for social affairs only moved to Vienna as a member of parliament at the end of October. Since the beginning of January, the ÖVP's hope for the future has been acting as Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce. And now he has been appointed head of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Hattmannsdorfer is considered to be eloquent, ambitious and ministrable.
But he is also said to be flexible, especially when it comes to coalition constellations: Hattmannsdorfer is actually seen as a liaison to the FPÖ - now he has to find alliances in a turquoise-red-pink coalition. There shouldn't be too many obstacles with the NEOS. Things will be different with the SPÖ. Not only because the new Finance Minister Marterbauer, but also the designated Minister for Labor and Social Affairs, Korinna Schumann, who comes from the ÖGB, is very far to the left. Marterbauer, for example, is an advocate of the 32-hour week. A horror idea for the designated Minister for Economic Affairs.
Hattmannsdorfer is seen as the ÖVP's hope for the future
Of course, he has hardly any experience in the private sector. Nevertheless, he has the full confidence of Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer. He brought Hattmannsdorfer to the top of the chamber and now, after five months of marathon negotiations, Mahrer has backed his confidant as Minister of Economic Affairs.
If the Upper Austrian, who is the father of two children, can hold his own on the Viennese political stage, then his path is mapped out. He is regarded as a hot prospect to take over the party leadership one day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.