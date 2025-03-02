Will he be the comeback man for the economy?

But he is also said to be flexible, especially when it comes to coalition constellations: Hattmannsdorfer is actually seen as a liaison to the FPÖ - now he has to find alliances in a turquoise-red-pink coalition. There shouldn't be too many obstacles with the NEOS. Things will be different with the SPÖ. Not only because the new Finance Minister Marterbauer, but also the designated Minister for Labor and Social Affairs, Korinna Schumann, who comes from the ÖGB, is very far to the left. Marterbauer, for example, is an advocate of the 32-hour week. A horror idea for the designated Minister for Economic Affairs.