War of words in the video
Argument between Trump and Zelensky escalates here
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi engaged in a historic exchange of blows on camera at the White House on Friday - culminating in emotional outbursts and ultimately the meeting being broken off.
Everything went reasonably well for almost 40 minutes. Until Selensky asked what was probably the decisive question, which Trump and his Vice President J.D. Vance obviously got completely wrong: "I'm talking to my friends in Poland and they're worried that you're siding too much with Putin. What do you tell them?" the Ukrainian asked.
Trump replied that he could certainly show toughness towards Putin, but then there would never be a deal. Vance, who jumped to the side of his president, expressed similar sentiments.
Vice President Vance becomes aggressive
A battle of words broke out between the three of them. Vance became more aggressive: "Do you think it is respectful to come into the Oval Office of the United States and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?" he said.
Selensky did not want to turn the conversation to a new topic, he did not let up - and pointed out that the problems of the war were certainly being felt in Ukraine, but not yet in the USA due to the great distance.
Trump then burst his bubble: "Don't tell us what we will feel! We're trying to solve a problem. You're not in a good position right now. You don't have the right cards at the moment. With us, you will have some."
Selenskyj: "I don't play cards."
Trump: "Right now ... You're playing with cards."
Selenskyj: "Mr. President, I'm serious ... I am president in a war."
Trump: "You're playing with the lives of millions of people. You're playing with World War III. You're playing with World War III."
Selenskyj: "What are you talking about?"
Trump: "And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country ..."
Selenskyj: "I have every respect for you..."
Trump: "... that has supported you far more than many people say they should have."
Vance: "Have you ever said thank you?"
Selenskyj: "Very often."
Vance: "No, in this whole meeting."
Selenskyj: "Yes, even today."
Vance: "You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer a few words of appreciation to the United States ..."
Selenskyj: "What are you talking about?"
Vance: "... and to the president who is trying to save your country."
Conversation ends irreconcilably
After more back and forth, the US President said: "You're not going to win this. You have a damn good chance of getting out of this in one piece - because of us." The conversation ended without a conciliatory final note.
Zelensky's visit to the White House, which was supposed to be an important step towards peace in Ukraine, was ultimately cut short and the originally scheduled press conference was canceled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
