Argument between Trump and Zelensky escalates here

Selenskyj: "I don't play cards."

Trump: "Right now ... You're playing with cards."

Selenskyj: "Mr. President, I'm serious ... I am president in a war."

Trump: "You're playing with the lives of millions of people. You're playing with World War III. You're playing with World War III."

Selenskyj: "What are you talking about?"

Trump: "And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country ..."

Selenskyj: "I have every respect for you..."

Trump: "... that has supported you far more than many people say they should have."

Vance: "Have you ever said thank you?"

Selenskyj: "Very often."

Vance: "No, in this whole meeting."

Selenskyj: "Yes, even today."