Stainless steel instead of classy
Tesla Cybertruck: It seems that uglier is always possible
There are now many brand new Cybertrucks in stock in the USA. A new tuning package from Germany will hardly help to put Elon Musk's steel wedge back on the road to success.
Opinions are divided on the Tesla Cybertruck - just like with extreme tuner Mansory. So why not put your money where your mouth is, bring the two together and give the Cybertruck the Mansory stamp of approval? No sooner said than done: Mansory has now presented a tuning package, appropriately called "Elongation".
And because "more is more" is apparently the motto, the already not exactly slender Cybertruck (2.20 meters wide ex works) becomes even more expansive. Thanks to wheel arch extensions and side skirts, the electric colossus continues to grow. On top of this, there is a special front apron and two rear wings, which are emblazoned on the rear body corners for people who like trucks with spoilers.
Of course, carbon fiber is also a must, both on the outside and in the interior, where plenty of leather and elaborate embroidery provide the typical Mansory flair. And to ensure that the truck not only makes an impression visually, but also rolls as befits its status, Mansory has fitted it with 26-inch wheels - to match the power, which can be up to 845 hp depending on the variant. If the Cybertruck was still too discreet for you, this is the all-round carefree solution.
The truck can still only be registered in Europe as a one-off. Of course, this also applies to converted models. Meanwhile, there are plenty of base vehicles in Tesla stockpiles in the USA, waiting for buyers at a discount. Apparently, however, either the base prices of more than 70,000 dollars are still too high or the discounts of 4000 to 6000 dollars are still too low. The tuner does not usually reveal the cost of the Mansory conversion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
