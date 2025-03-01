Tesla Cybertruck: It seems that uglier is always possible

Of course, carbon fiber is also a must, both on the outside and in the interior, where plenty of leather and elaborate embroidery provide the typical Mansory flair. And to ensure that the truck not only makes an impression visually, but also rolls as befits its status, Mansory has fitted it with 26-inch wheels - to match the power, which can be up to 845 hp depending on the variant. If the Cybertruck was still too discreet for you, this is the all-round carefree solution.