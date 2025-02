Against Fehervar – Plan A worked out for the Ice Bulls

Fehervar beat Vienna Capitals 3:2 at home after a tough battle, winning the pre-play-off series 2:1 and sending Vienna on vacation.

This was immediately followed by the ice hockey league pick. The Ice Bulls, who have all their men on board in training, were second in the basic round and chose the Hungarians from the trio of Graz, Villach and Fehervar as their opponents for the quarter-finals starting on Sunday (16:30). Prior to that, KAC had already made a move on Pustertal.