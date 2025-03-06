Big election underway
This is what Carinthia’s inn culture is all about!
If you want to experience the real Carinthia, you should go to an inn! Traditional cuisine, coziness and hospitality await.
There is hardly any other federal state where inn culture is held in such high esteem as in Carinthia - the mixture of tradition, coziness and hospitality delights locals and tourists alike!
Of course, Carinthian cuisine also scores highly: it combines down-to-earth home cooking with regional influences from Italy and Slovenia; the result is Alps-Adriatic cuisine!
Classic Carinthian dishes
The most famous local dishes include Carinthian cheese noodles - typically "krendelt" -, Ritschert and the succulent Reindling. Not to be forgotten are the numerous fish specialties from the Carinthian lakes, above all the Carinthian Laxn. "The 'Krone' and the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce's selection of inns puts the basis of Carinthian gastronomy in the public eye. The culinary diversity of Carinthian inns enriches the regional identity," emphasizes Josef Petritsch, head of the tourism division.
But what makes a genuine Carinthian inn is much more than the menu! It is the conviviality, the authenticity and the family atmosphere. Many establishments have been family-run for generations; at the regulars' table, people discuss, laugh or play cards together - and that's why: if you want to get to know and experience the real Carinthia, you should simply go to an inn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.