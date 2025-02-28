Trade war announcement
Macron threatens Trump: “Must not be weak”
A new trade war is brewing: French President Emmanuel Macron is moving forward and threatening US President Donald Trump with retaliation if he makes good on his threats.
In response to announced tariffs of 25 percent on imports of aluminum and steel, Macron is holding out the prospect of European countermeasures. "If they are confirmed, the Europeans will respond," he said during a state visit to Portugal. "So there will be corresponding tariffs, because we have to protect ourselves, we have to defend ourselves."
"If at the beginning of April, as announced, tariffs are imposed on European products at this level, the Europeans will have to respond, because we cannot be weak in the face of these measures," Macron said at a press conference in Porto.
Macron: We must respond
"So what we have to achieve in the next few weeks is to convince that this is generally not a good decision for our geopolitical interests, which are shared by the US and the Europeans, and that it would be bad for everyone," Macron said.
"But if it comes to that, we will have to react and we will take responsibility for it," the French President continued.
The EU had already reacted to the announcement of special US tariffs on aluminum and steel two and a half weeks ago. Unlawful tariffs to the detriment of the EU would not go unanswered - they would result in decisive and proportionate countermeasures, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced. The EU would defend workers, companies and consumers in the EU.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.