Pansexual causes a sensation as a cool drag queen

"The play is about a family consisting of two fathers. Together they run a nightclub in Saint Tropez - one as a showmaster, the other as a drag queen. When their son wants to marry the daughter of a conservative politician of all people, for whom all dissenters are a thorn in his side, the two fathers try to cover up their unconventional family life when he visits. Of course, this goes wrong and in the end the question is raised: What actually is family? Who can call themselves father and mother? Do you have to be related by blood or is love enough?"