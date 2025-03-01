Behavioral llama doesn’t want to be a llama

Herd with sheep and calves

And "Edie" apparently has no problems with other animal species either. "He currently lives in a paddock with calves, sheep and geese," report the animal welfare center's caretakers. This unusual behavior poses a challenge for the experts in Vösendorf. They are now trying to find a suitable place for the llama where he can improve his social behavior. Animal shelter manager Scheidl: "'Edie' needs an experienced pet owner with patience and expertise." Smiling postscript: "There's one thing you don't have to be afraid of - being spat at by 'Edie'!"