Does not like other llamas
Behavioral llama doesn’t want to be a llama
A new four-legged protégé is puzzling the keepers at the animal sanctuary in Vösendorf. Because "Edie", a four-year-old llama, turns out to have behavioral problems. Contrary to the usual llama style, "Edie" doesn't like his own kind: "Apparently he doesn't want to be a llama!"
"Edie" is a really unusual case, confirms Stephan Scheidl. The head of the animal sanctuary and his team have never encountered a llama with such atypical behavior. "We've looked after many llamas, but none that don't spit and are socially incompatible with other llamas."
"Edie" does not spit
The experienced animal welfare experts suspect that "Edie's" quirks could be due to the inappropriate husbandry he has experienced in the past. The young stallion does not get along with other llamas at all. "He even attacks them," explains Scheidl. In contrast, "Edie" is peaceful towards humans - and he doesn't spit either. Normally, llamas spit to defend themselves or to clarify the hierarchy within the herd.
Herd with sheep and calves
And "Edie" apparently has no problems with other animal species either. "He currently lives in a paddock with calves, sheep and geese," report the animal welfare center's caretakers. This unusual behavior poses a challenge for the experts in Vösendorf. They are now trying to find a suitable place for the llama where he can improve his social behavior. Animal shelter manager Scheidl: "'Edie' needs an experienced pet owner with patience and expertise." Smiling postscript: "There's one thing you don't have to be afraid of - being spat at by 'Edie'!"
